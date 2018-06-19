KICKIN’ IT COUNTRY RETURNS TO THE KEMAH BOARDWALK

Free concert series featuring top country artists every Wednesday night!

By Kemah Boardwalk

KEMAH, TX – The Kemah Boardwalk has teamed up with 100.3 FM The Bull and Shiner Beer to bring boot-scootin’ music to the Boardwalk. From June 20 through August 1, the free Kickin’ It Country concert series will hit the stage every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.

“100.3 The Bull is so excited to team with Kemah Boardwalk to celebrate The Summer of The Bull,” said Bruce Logan, Vice-President of Programming. “The line-up is filled with exciting New Country stars. It’s going to be HOT.”

Currently on his summer tour, Chase Rice will make a special stop in Kemah to kick off the series on June 20. He is set to perform songs from his newest album, “Lambs and Lions,” along with his Top 10 Hits, “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and “Ready Set Roll.”

The Kemah Boardwalk will also welcome David Lee Murphy on June 27. Murphy recently released his new album, “No Zip Code,” which features his current chart-topping song, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

After a short break for the 4th of July, the performances continue July 11 with up-and-coming country phenom, Russell Dickerson, who will play his #1 hit, “Yours,” along with other top songs from his new album.

The Australian singer and songwriter Morgan Evans will take the Boardwalk stage on July 18. Evans has found success with his Debut Single, “Kiss Somebody,” which is in the top 15 on most charts.

Kane Brown will delight crowds with a performance on July 25. Guests will enjoy hearing his #1 Single, “Heaven,” and will also get to hear other popular songs like, “What If’s” and “Found You.”

Lastly, one additional surprise country artist will close out the Kickin’ It Country series during the final performance on August 1. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy these fantastic, free performances from today’s top Country artists!

For additional information please see the concert schedule below, call 281.535.8100 or visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.

Kemah Boardwalk’s Kickin’ It Country Schedule of Events:

June

June 20 Chase Rice

June 27 David Lee Murphy

July

July11 Russell Dickerson

July 18 Morgan Evans

July 25 Kane Brown

August

August 1 Announcement coming soon!

ABOUT LANDRY’S, INC.

Landry’s, Inc., wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta, is a multinational, diversified restaurant, hospitality, gaming and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. The company operates more than 600 high-end and casual dining establishments around the world, including well-known concepts such as Landry’s Seafood, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, Mitchell’s Fish Market Restaurants, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood, Chart House, Saltgrass Steak House, Claim Jumper and Mastro’s Restaurants. Landry’s also operates a group of signature restaurants, including Vic & Anthony’s, Grotto, Willie G’s and others; along with popular New York BR Guest Restaurants such as Dos Caminos, Strip House and Bill’s Bar & Burger. Landry’s gaming division includes the renowned Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino concept, with locations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev.; Atlantic City, N.J.; Biloxi, Miss.; and Lake Charles, La. Landry’s entertainment and hospitality divisions encompass popular destinations including the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk, Aquarium Restaurants and other exciting attractions, coupled with deluxe accommodations throughout the Houston and Galveston area, including the luxurious Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston and San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center on Galveston Island.