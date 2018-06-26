AUDITIONS JULY 30-31 FOR COMEDY ABOUT TEXANS

By Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

Auditions for “Doublewide, Texas,” a hilarious comedy about residents of one of the

smallest trailer parks in Texas — four doublewides and a shed — will be held July 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson.

The audition date was originally set for “A Piece of My Heart,” explained Bennie

Nipper, Artistic Director of the theater. “But we have postponed production of that play and will be doing this great comedy about Texans instead.”

The hilarious fast-moving play is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie

Wooten, three Texans who have penned several other award-winning plays about fellow Texans.

It will be directed by Nipper and will be on stage September 7 thru 23 in the upstairs Top

Deck theatre. Nipper will be seeking six females and 3 men to play the fiesty residents who do not want their trailer park to be annexed by their small neighboring town of Tugaloo.

Nipper promises that the play will delight actors as they tell the story of the park residents who are fighting “the big guys.”

Performances will be on Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at

the theatre, located at 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson.

For details call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com.