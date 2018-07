Teen Advisory Group will meet on July 14th.

The agenda for the meeting includes finalizing plans for the End of Summer Reading Program party, updates from volunteer lead program leaders and as always book talks. The guest speaker this month will be Terry Pettijohn from the Mainland Toastmasters, La Marque Lions Club, the Optimist Club and the Friends of the Library.

TAG is open to anyone ages 13-19 with an interest in library programs and materials for teens.