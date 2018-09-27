HOLMES ADVENTURE COMING TO HARBOUR
The greatest of all Sherlock Holmes adventures, “The
Hound of the Baskervilles,” will keep the audience on
the edge of their seats at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse
Oct. 12 – Nov. 4.
Playwright Tim Kelly has dramatized the classic
thriller of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and director Brandon
Allen is bringing it to life on the Main Deck
downstairs stage at the theatre.
The play is adapted to a modern setting
that takes literature’s most spine-chilling mystery
and turns it into
a play of suspense,
humor, and ultimate
terror.
Allen has selected
two veteran actors,
Christopher Lowe
and Frederic Pearl,
to play the excellent
character roles
of Holmes and Watson
in his production.
They will be
supported on stage
by Teddy Waddell,
Michael Grygier, Aleck
Devon, Teresa
McLemore, Kathleen
Bilich. Abby
Gough,Berkley Rose Pearl,
and Alyssa Brady.
Performances will be on
Friday and Saturday at 8
p.m. and Sunday at 2:30
p.m. on the downstairs Main
Deck stage at the theatre. 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson.
For details call 281-337-SHOW (7469) or visit www.
harbourtheater.com.
