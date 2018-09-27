HOLMES ADVENTURE COMING TO HARBOUR

The greatest of all Sherlock Holmes adventures, “The

Hound of the Baskervilles,” will keep the audience on

the edge of their seats at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

Oct. 12 – Nov. 4.

Playwright Tim Kelly has dramatized the classic

thriller of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and director Brandon

Allen is bringing it to life on the Main Deck

downstairs stage at the theatre.

The play is adapted to a modern setting

that takes literature’s most spine-chilling mystery

and turns it into

a play of suspense,

humor, and ultimate

terror.

Allen has selected

two veteran actors,

Christopher Lowe

and Frederic Pearl,

to play the excellent

character roles

of Holmes and Watson

in his production.

They will be

supported on stage

by Teddy Waddell,

Michael Grygier, Aleck

Devon, Teresa

McLemore, Kathleen

Bilich. Abby

Gough,Berkley Rose Pearl,

and Alyssa Brady.

Performances will be on

Friday and Saturday at 8

p.m. and Sunday at 2:30

p.m. on the downstairs Main

Deck stage at the theatre. 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson.

For details call 281-337-SHOW (7469) or visit www.

harbourtheater.com.