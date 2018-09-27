LABELS BELONG ON THINGS NOT PEOPLE

Having spent the

past few weeks at

the College Of The

Mainland lab school,

conducting observations

and getting to

know the children,

I have learnt many

things about them.

And one thing I have

learnt, which is common

for children of all

ages—from age one

to age five (and most

likely beyond, but this

is the age group I am

working with)—is that

they are very inquisitive.

“Why” is a commonly

used word and an often asked question.

And that got me thinking; does the inquisitive nature

we have as children continue into adulthood? I

haven’t conducted any research so take this information

with a grain of salt, but I think it does. I think it is

our innate nature to be inquisitive. To wonder about

the world and why things happen and why things are

the way they are.

So, in honor of all the above, I am going to spend

this tidbits just going through some questions I have

and things that have been opening up my inquisitive

side. Not that I haven’t been inquisitive before, but I

have noticed that I have become more inquisitive now

than I have ever been before. Except before the age

of five. The bulk of my inquisitive self could have been

then, but I wouldn’t know. Everything before age five

is kind of a blur.

Let’s get the complicated, heavy and (possibly) difficult

topics out of the way first. So, what’s the deal

with our society’s obsession with labels? Why can’t

people just be who or what they want to be without

having to put a label on it? I mean, for me, labels are

only for objects, not people. Labelling is such a problem,

in my opinion. It causes divisions. And in the

time we are currently seeing, we do not need more

reasons to be divided. Let’s talk politics for a second.

Why must we label ourselves as Democrats and Republicans

or Liberals and Conservatives? Every single

one of us, regardless of our label, wants the best

for the country. The only difference is that each side

has different ways of going about it. But then, you

take the fact that—with these labels—we are more focused

on insulting the other side, rather than working

together to make this country a better place to live.

And I think what people fail to notice is that each side

has their extremes—i.e., the far right and the far left.

These extremes do NOT represent the entire group,

but everyone on the other side assumes that those

extremes do represent the entire group. Conservatives

and Liberals, Republicans

and Democrats CAN

GET ALONG. It’s just a matter

of looking past that label

and listening to the person

behind the label. You might

find that you agree with

them more than disagree

with them. So that’s why

I say labels are problematic.

And another label that

causes confusion—feminist.

Everyone has a different

definition and opinion of

feminism. Dictionary-wise, it

is the idea that all men and

women should be treated

equally. Not a difficult concept

to grasp. But there are people who think feminism

is anti-men and that feminists hate men. Well, if

you come across a feminist who hates men then they

aren’t a feminist. End of story. But, with that said, I

can understand why people aren’t keen on the movement.

I used to be a hardcore feminist. Like, I wasn’t

ashamed of saying that “yeah I am a feminist.” But

recently I have moved away from the label. Not because

I think it’ll be easier for me, in certain aspects

of life, because I say I’m not a feminist. No, I have

moved away from the label because I have started to

hate labels and because the term doesn’t adequately

fit my feelings. I believe feminism is necessary, but

more so in non-Western countries. I believe feminism

needs to do a better job of including men and men’s

issues. Do I think there is a problem with how women

are treated in this country and others? YES. Women

in our country may be able to vote and drive and,

you know, live on our own terms; but there are still

little things that I notice that need working on. Some

of these things I notice in my personal life and some

I notice due to what I hear and what goes on. But

then you go to other countries and you see how much

better things are for women here, that you sit back

and wonder. So I support the majority of the feminist

movement and I believe, as good as things are (for

us), we can improve a lot more; and we need to start

talking about men’s issues and we need to improve

the situation for women, and men for that matter, in

other countries. But I do not refer to myself as feminist

anymore, not only because I do not like labels,

but because it puts me in a box and will cause people

to shy away from actually listening. It’s so much better

for me to say “I kind of support feminism but I am

not completely feminist for XYZ reasons” than to say

“Yeah, I’m feminist” and to have people make assumptions.

I’m not anti-feminist, not at all, but I’m not

100% feminist—for multiple reasons. If I had to label

myself, I suppose I am more of an egalitarian. But my

favorite actress is feminist and so are a good number

of my family and friends, so take that as you want.

Okay, so that label talk took more space than I expected.

So here are a few other questions for you.

These aren’t as heavy and don’t require much explanation.

Why am I such a fangirl? I can be super mature

and responsible on a day to day basis. I go to work,

I do my assignments, I

study, I take care of the

house, I watch over a

group of young children

during my internship, I manage my time, I work out,

I eat right….I do all of that. By day I am organized

and hard-working and I do what I need to do and I

even manage to get ahead

on some things. But then,

there are times (either at

night or on weekends and

holidays) that something

changes. I start watching

videos and interviews and

TV shows and listening to

songs—all with my favorite

celebrities. And I go from

responsible adult to fangirl

Trishna in two seconds.

Would you ever believe

that I cried over the trailer

of Beauty and The Beast

live action a year ago because

it had Emma Watson

(who is my FAVORITE)

and Belle is my favorite Disney princess and IT WAS

SO BEAUTIFUL. Would you believe that me and my

friend send each other gif’s of our favorite actors on

Facebook, and just freak out over how good looking

they are? Would you believe that I had a mini freakout

when I got a follow on Instagram from Zayn Malik’s

sister? (Zayn is a former member of One Direction

for those who do not know). Would you believe

that one of the happiest days of my life was when I

got floor tickets to One Direction and my sister and I

went and I SWEAR Liam Payne waved at us? Would

you believe that if I ever met one of my favorite celebrities,

I would turn into a stuttering mess? Well, I

can assure you that all of the above is true. There are

three sides to me—professional, personal and fangirl.

Anyone who I come across at work, my internship or

school sees my professional side. Some people at

these places, plus all my family and friends see my

personal side. But it’s only a few people in my life that

see my true fangirl side. But I can easily balance the

three and I know when it’s time to be professional.

So that’s not a problem. But if one of my favorite celebrities

walks into The Post to be interviewed, I can’t

make any promises on being calm. Probably wouldn’t

be a good idea to let me do the interview.

Okay, other questions I currently have: Why does

it always rain so much? Why is Texas so unbearably

hot and filled with mosquitoes? Why do my family

members live so far away? Why have I had a headache

for the past two days? Why is working out so

boring? Why isn’t it Christmas break yet? Why is everything

so confusing right now?Okay, the end