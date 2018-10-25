TEXAS CITY’S OWN BROADWAY BABY

Mario Sweeny is just a regular kid with an extraordinary talent. Since the age of 5 when he played one of the Lost

Boys in a production of Peter Pan, Sweeny has focused most of his attention performing. Penny Sweeny, Mario’s

mom, said he was “born singing” and he definitely has a great voice. But more than an excellent voice, there is a

depth of understanding when he sings that is far beyond his 15 years.

Since his first time onstage, Sweeny has played such as diverse roles as Flounder in The Little Mermaid, Shrek in

Shrek the musical and will soon be starring in Beauty and The Beast as The Beast at San Jacinto College. Sweeny

also joined School of Rock and participates in their House Band Project as lead singer, performing at venues all

over Galveston County and parts of Houston, ”jamming out all summer,” as he would put it. At the age of 11, Sweeny

became involved with a performance company called Young Performers and was immediately recognized as a

standout talent, winning awards as Most Promising Performer, Outstanding Male Performer and Most Inspirational

Team. Each year, he has received a “Golden Ticket” giving him the opportunity to travel to New York to study with

the Young Performers every year since 2013. His musical influences range from Bruno Mars to Green Day to Lin

Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of “Hamilton”.

Sweeny is active in school athletics and is able to balance schoolwork and his extracurricular activities easily. His

talent has taken him all over this country, studying and performing and constantly working to improve his voice and

yet Sweeny remains humble and hardworking.

Jo Jo and Penny Sweeny are incredibly supportive of their son. With his interest in theatre being such a large

part of who Mario is, of course there were times he was picked on and made fun of. Having parents who believe in

his talent and encourage him and his siblings at whatever they want to be has allowed Sweeny to remain a kind,

gregarious young man who celebrates the successes of his friends and classmates while standing firm in his belief

in his own God-given talents.

Sweeny is an example for others to look to who may feel like they don’t quite fit in or have been on the receiving

end of a bully’s words. As we finished our interview, Penny asked Mario to sing something or me. He chose to sing

a selection from Shrek “Big Bright Beautiful World” and I was quite literally moved to tears. To know that there is a

young man, right here in Texas City that other young people can look to as an example of what happens when you

choose to believe in yourself…. well, that is a genuine gift.

You can follow the appearances of Mario Sweeny on his mother’s FB/pennysweeny and be sure to check our

website thepostnewspaper.net as will be sharing his performances.