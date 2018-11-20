INFANT BOTULISM CASES PROMPT TIED TO HONEY PACIFIERS

The Texas Department of State Health Services

is warning parents and other adults not to give

babies pacifiers containing honey after four babies

were treated for botulism in Texas. Each infant

had been given a honey-containing pacifier

purchased in Mexico.

The four illnesses occurred from mid-August

to the end of October and caused all four babies

to be hospitalized for life-saving treatment. The

unrelated infants are residents of West Texas,

North Texas and South Texas.

Botulism is a serious illness caused by a toxin

that attacks the body’s nerves and can cause

difficulty breathing, paralysis and even death.

Honey may contain bacteria that produce the

toxin in the intestine of babies that eat it. By the

time children get to be 12 months old, they’ve

developed enough other types of bacteria in

their digestive tract to prevent the botulism bacteria

from growing and producing toxin.

DSHS today also issued a health alert asking

health care providers to look out for cases of infant

botulism and to remind parents not to let babies

eat honey. The Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention and the American Academy of

Pediatrics have long advised that children under

12 months old should not consume honey.

Honey-filled pacifiers, chupones con miel in

Spanish, are not common in the United States

but may be available in some specialty stores

and through online retailers. Most aren’t de signed

for the honey to be consumed, but some

have a small hole so a child could eat the honey,

or the pacifier could accidentally rupture or leak.

Parents should also avoid pacifiers containing

any other food substance, because they could

also pose a risk of botulism.

Symptoms in infants often include constipation,

lethargy, Generalized weakness (the “Floppy”

baby syndrome), poor feeding, head control

and/or gag and sucking reflex

Honey can contain spores of Clostridium botulinum

and may be a source of infection for infants

therefore children less than 12 months old

should not be fed honey (raw or otherwise).

Infant botulism is the most common form of

botulism reported. In the past five years, 26

cases of infant botulism were reported in Texas;

4 cases in 2011, 1 case in 2012, 7 cases in 2013,

7 cases in 2014, and 7 cases in 2015.