TEXAS’ UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HITS HISTORIC LOW 3.7 PERCENT

Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in October, down from 3.8 percent in September

2018, reaching its lowest level since the state unemployment data series began in January 1976. The Texas

economy added 32,300 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in October. Annual employment growth for Texas was

3.1 percent in October, marking 102 consecutive months of annual growth.

The living wage shown is the hourly rate that an individual must earn to support their family, if they are the sole

provider and are working full-time (2080 hours per year). All values are per adult in a family unless otherwise

noted. The state minimum wage is the same for all individuals, regardless of how many dependents they may

have. The poverty rate is typically quoted as gross annual income. We have converted it to an hourly wage for

the sake of comparison

Of the nearly 6.3 million workers paid hourly rates

in Texas in 2017, 178,000 earned exactly the prevailing

federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, while

118,000 earned less, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

reported today. Assistant Commissioner for

Regional Operations Stanley W. Suchman noted that

the 196,000 workers earning the federal minimum

wage or less made up 6.1 percent of all hourly paid

workers in the state. Nationwide, those earning the

federal minimum or less accounted for 2.3 percent of

the hourly paid workforce. The Texas minimum wage

is equal to the prevailing federal minimum wage.

In 2007, the federal minimum wage began increasing

after holding steady for nearly a decade.

Two additional increases in the federal minimum

wage followed, resulting in higher percentages and

numbers of hourly paid Texas workers earning the

federal minimum wage or less. This rate peaked at

9.5 percent of all hourly paid workers, or 550,000

Texans, in 2010. Both the rate and number have

declined in each of the past 7 years in the state.

According to the Census ACS 1-year survey, the

median household income for Texas was $56,565

or a little over $27 an hour, in 2016, the latest figures

available. Compared to the median US household

income, Texas median household income is $1,052

lower.

In addition, a majority of Texans are not saving

adequately for retirement. One key reason is that

half of working Texans do not have the opportunity

to save at work, which is the best and most common

way individuals build retirement savings.

National studies estimate that between one-half

and two-thirds of Americans are at risk of not having

enough savings to maintain their standard of living

in retirement or cover long-term care costs. It is estimated

that the average Texas private sector worker

has just $32,028 in his or her retirement account(s),

far below the 10 years of annual salary that many

financial advisors recommend.

While Social Security is one important source

of funds for retirement, this benefit will replace

only about 36 percent of prior income on average.

However, one in three Texans over 65 rely on Social

Security as their only source of income.

For most of them the old 50-30-20 rule

just doesn’t quite work.

50 Percent for Needs

Allot half of your net pay for needs.

Needs include any expenses you cannot

forgo in a given month, including:

•Rent or mortgage

•Groceries

•Minimum payments on credit cards

•Auto loan payments

30 Percent for Wants

The 30-percent category might be the

most surprising as a significant portion

of your income is allotted to nonessentials.

Wants include expenses such as:

•Going out to dinner

•Traveling

•Concert tickets

20 Percent for Savings and Debt

Saving money and paying down debt — which

so many personal finance experts emphasize as a

priority — takes the smallest portion of the 50-30-20

budget. The 20-percent category includes:

•Emergency fund savings

•Retirement savings

•Extra payments toward debt

When all is said and done, more jobs is definitely

a good thing. The question remains though, how do

we get to the point that one job is enough to feed

one person.