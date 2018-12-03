“ROCKIN’ IN A WINTER WONDERLAND” LA MARQUE CHRISTMAS PARADE WEDNESDAY, DEC 5
The City of La Marque and Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce are proud to present La Marque’s
annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday, December 5, 2018. This year’s theme is
Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. on Westward near Bobby Beach Park. The
Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at Walter Feigle Park, next to La Marque Public Library, immediately
following the parade.
The parade route will start from Westward near Bobby Beach Park, head south toward Cedar, turn left on
Cedar, left on Bayou, right on First Street and left on Laurel. The parade ends at Laurel and Bayou. Participant
pickup is at the parking lot near La Marque Economic Development Corporation.
Mayor Bobby Hocking invites all citizens and friends to join us at Walter Feigle Park directly after the parade
to have pictures taken with Santa and enjoy the holiday festivities. Popcorn, hotdogs and hot chocolate
will be provided by the La Marque Lions Club and Snow King. There is still plenty of room for floats. To enter,
call 409-935-1408 or email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
For the safety of parade on-lookers and participants, please respect the following parade rules and regulations:
1. Float line up starts on Westward Avenue, near Bobby Beach Park. Participants should come down FM
1765, head south on Westward. Lineup is first come, first served order. No floats or trailers will be allowed
to enter Bobby Beach Park.
2. All walking and marching groups will be at the front of the parade, immediately following City Council.
No walkers under the age of 14 years old.
3. For the safety of parade participants, side streets off Westward will be blocked during parade lineup.
Please notify spectators that viewing will be better after the intersection of Westward and Rosedale, from
Cedar, Bayou, First Street and Laurel.
4. There will be no horses allowed in or around the parade.
5. Santa is waiting for the kids at Walter Feigle Park. Please don’t confuse them by dressing as Santa in
the parade.
6. Parade participant transportation to Walter Feigle Park is available. Meet at Second Street and Laurel
for a ride.
7. Drop off/Pick
up of parade participants
on floats
is at Laurel and
Second Street,
in the parking lot
near La Marque
Economic Development
Corporation.
To enter the
parade or for information,
kaela@texascitychamber.
com
or call 409-935-
1408. There is
also a Facebook
event with information.
