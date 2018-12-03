“ROCKIN’ IN A WINTER WONDERLAND” LA MARQUE CHRISTMAS PARADE WEDNESDAY, DEC 5

The City of La Marque and Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce are proud to present La Marque’s

annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday, December 5, 2018. This year’s theme is

Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. on Westward near Bobby Beach Park. The

Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at Walter Feigle Park, next to La Marque Public Library, immediately

following the parade.

The parade route will start from Westward near Bobby Beach Park, head south toward Cedar, turn left on

Cedar, left on Bayou, right on First Street and left on Laurel. The parade ends at Laurel and Bayou. Participant

pickup is at the parking lot near La Marque Economic Development Corporation.

Mayor Bobby Hocking invites all citizens and friends to join us at Walter Feigle Park directly after the parade

to have pictures taken with Santa and enjoy the holiday festivities. Popcorn, hotdogs and hot chocolate

will be provided by the La Marque Lions Club and Snow King. There is still plenty of room for floats. To enter,

call 409-935-1408 or email kaela@texascitychamber.com.

For the safety of parade on-lookers and participants, please respect the following parade rules and regulations:

1. Float line up starts on Westward Avenue, near Bobby Beach Park. Participants should come down FM

1765, head south on Westward. Lineup is first come, first served order. No floats or trailers will be allowed

to enter Bobby Beach Park.

2. All walking and marching groups will be at the front of the parade, immediately following City Council.

No walkers under the age of 14 years old.

3. For the safety of parade participants, side streets off Westward will be blocked during parade lineup.

Please notify spectators that viewing will be better after the intersection of Westward and Rosedale, from

Cedar, Bayou, First Street and Laurel.

4. There will be no horses allowed in or around the parade.

5. Santa is waiting for the kids at Walter Feigle Park. Please don’t confuse them by dressing as Santa in

the parade.

6. Parade participant transportation to Walter Feigle Park is available. Meet at Second Street and Laurel

for a ride.

7. Drop off/Pick

up of parade participants

on floats

is at Laurel and

Second Street,

in the parking lot

near La Marque

Economic Development

Corporation.

To enter the

parade or for information,

email

kaela@texascitychamber.

com

or call 409-935-

1408. There is

also a Facebook

event with information.