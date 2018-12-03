CMR. GEORGE P. BUSH ANNOUNCES TEMP HOUSING PROGRAM FOR HARVEY SURVIVORS

AUSTIN – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush

announced on Wednesday the Federal Emergency

Management Agency (FEMA) has granted a Temporary

Housing Units (THU) Sales to Occupants program

for Hurricane Harvey survivors still residing in federally

funded manufactured housing units and travel trailers.

Commissioner Bush sent an official request on Oct. 12

requesting the sales program be made available for

eligible survivors in counties and municipalities wishing

to participate in the program. Galveston County has

agreed to participate in the sales program.

According to federal requirements, FEMA’s temporary

housing assistance is set to expire 18 months after

the date of the disaster. Commissioner Bush also sent

a request for an extension of the deadline from Feb.

25, 2019, to Nov. 25, 2019, as well as a rent waiver for

survivors. The extension was granted through Aug. 25,

2019, however, the rent waiver was declined.

Currently, there are 1,582 households in the THUs

being administered by the Texas General Land Office

(GLO). The GLO is diligently assisting those remaining

intemporary housing units with working toward their

permanent housing plan by connecting residents with

available housing solution resources such as rental resources,

Disaster Case Management, Long-Term Recovery

Groups, and ensuring eligible households are

aware of the Community Development Block Grant for

Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) resources and application

processes.