CMR. GEORGE P. BUSH ANNOUNCES TEMP HOUSING PROGRAM FOR HARVEY SURVIVORS
AUSTIN – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush
announced on Wednesday the Federal Emergency
Management Agency (FEMA) has granted a Temporary
Housing Units (THU) Sales to Occupants program
for Hurricane Harvey survivors still residing in federally
funded manufactured housing units and travel trailers.
Commissioner Bush sent an official request on Oct. 12
requesting the sales program be made available for
eligible survivors in counties and municipalities wishing
to participate in the program. Galveston County has
agreed to participate in the sales program.
According to federal requirements, FEMA’s temporary
housing assistance is set to expire 18 months after
the date of the disaster. Commissioner Bush also sent
a request for an extension of the deadline from Feb.
25, 2019, to Nov. 25, 2019, as well as a rent waiver for
survivors. The extension was granted through Aug. 25,
2019, however, the rent waiver was declined.
Currently, there are 1,582 households in the THUs
being administered by the Texas General Land Office
(GLO). The GLO is diligently assisting those remaining
intemporary housing units with working toward their
permanent housing plan by connecting residents with
available housing solution resources such as rental resources,
Disaster Case Management, Long-Term Recovery
Groups, and ensuring eligible households are
aware of the Community Development Block Grant for
Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) resources and application
processes.
Leave a Comment