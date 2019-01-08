NINE-YEAR OLD DONATES 235 COATS FOR LESS FORTUNATE

At nine years old, Jace Dungan, is already a man of action. He and his grandfather Mark Higdon were driving through an underpass when Jace noticed a homeless family beneath the bridge. Asking who they were and why they were there, Higdon explained that not everyone is as fortunate as they. He told Jace that sometimes people just have some bad luck and needed a little help. One thing Jace noticed right away was they weren’t wearing any coats on that cold November day, and that’s when he went into action. With help from his family, Jace began collecting coats. Using social media and through word of mouth, Jace collected 235 coats that he donated to Lighthouse Christian Ministries (LCM) in Bacliff. “Jace has always been a really tenderhearted young man,” Higdon said. “Jace is always on the honor roll at school and even got the principal’s award for empathy. He didn’t even know what the word meant.” Twice monthly, LCM holds a mobile food distribution fair in Bacliff and San Leon. The plan is to distribute some of the coats to those who are in need during the food fairs. This isn’t the first act of philanthropy for Jace and his grandad, whom he calls “Pops”. At Christmas, Jace wrote 77 Christmas cards to soldiers serving overseas who couldn’t be home for Christmas. “It isn’t often that we see a young man reach out to others like this who are in need,” said Tammy Eckart, Operations Director for Lighthouse Christian Ministries. “He is certainly a shining example for all of us.”