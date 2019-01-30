AWARD-WINNING ART ON DISPLAY AT GALVESTON ART LEAGUE GALLERY

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 24, the Galveston Art League will exhibit entries accepted into the first of its three judged shows occurring in 2019. The downtown Galveston gallery, at 2117A Postoffice St. and soon expanding into 2119A Postoffice, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. During this exhibit, visitors will see Best of Show, first- and secondplace award recipients, and honorable mentions. A reception and awards ceremony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the gallery. The judge for the competition, the Art League’s 2019 Winter Juried Show, is Dr. Anne Franklin, who is an assistant professor teaching graduate-level art classes online in the Arts and Sciences Department of the University of Nebraska Kearney. Franklin, who moved to Galveston’s West End in 2013, received her doctoral degree from the University of Kansas. She has taught at a private university, been a partner in a picture-framing business, volunteered as a community education instructor, and worked in public education in varied roles. Franklin began her career as a junior high art teacher and later became a district-wide art coordinator in an urban school district in Kansas City, Kansas. She is fascinated by the different ways different people learn and express their knowledge. The Galveston Art League, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, has offered juried and invitational shows since November 1914. Contest details are always posted in an online prospectus at GalvestonArtLeague.com (in the homepage sidebar). Although most of the artwork in this exhibit is offered for sale, the sold pieces can’t be removed from the gallery until Feb. 28. Art League contests are open to the public, but as one of several membership perks, those who join are entitled to discounted entry fees. General memberships in the league start at $35 per year. To join, contact the Galveston Art League at Gallery2117@gmail.com or print the membership form (found under the Join tab) at GalvestonArtLeague.com; then complete and mail it in as instructed.