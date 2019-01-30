RYLA STUDENTS SHARE THEIR CAMP EXPERIENCES AT T.C. ROTARY

Texas City Rotary Members were delighted by a visit from the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards members this last Tuesday. TCISDHS Juniors recently returned from Leadership Camp and came by to share their experiences. They were in attendance with well over 300 other high school students to experience workshops, events and teambuilding exercises to provide them with skills to use during their senior year and on throughout their life experiences. Each student shared an experience or insight that stuck with them during the 2 and a half day camp. Fourteen students from Texas City attended along with Rotarian sponsors, Melissa Tortorici, Doreen Hughes and Leslie Mullen. Students attending were: Makayla Smith, Mackenzie Delao, Isabella Dekelaita, Madison Haas, Kayla James, Annelise Mendoza, Nathan Brooks, Rustin Hara, Kyle Kelemen, Javonne Pool, Lane Simmons, Keegan Mullen Brayden Torres, and Kendall Summers. Of those, Lane Simmons and Javvonne Pool were invited to return as counselors next year.