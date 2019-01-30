RECOGNIZING REMARKABLE DEDICATION

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Texas City ISD is joining the Texas Association of School Boards and other districts across the state to honor the countless contributions of these locally elected advocates for Texas schoolchildren and public schools. “Our district benefits from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by these local citizens who work without pay,” said Dr. Cavness. “Serving as a crucial link between the community and classroom, our board is responsible for an annual budget of more than $90 million, nearly 9,000 students, 1,500 employees and 14 campuses.” “It’s more important than ever before that the public support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated,” he said. Board members serving Texas City ISD are: Melba Anderson, District 1; Mable Pratt, District 2; Nakisha Paul, District 3; Bryan Thompson, District 4; Dickey Campbell, District 5; Hal Biery, District 6; and Dr. Nelson Juarez, At-Large.