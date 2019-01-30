BOMB THREAT – WHAT TO DO

Today La Marque High School received a bomb threat. This is not a new experience for LMHS. In 2014 the high school and the junior high both received bomb threats and had to be evacuated. This time last year it was Calvin Vincent Early Childhood. Unfortunately, this kind of terror has become a part of our everyday lives and the only way to take a stand against these acts is to be informed and well prepared. In that vein we are sharing the information provided by Homeland Security in the hope that you will never need to use this information. Bomb threats or suspicious items should always be taken seriously. How quickly and safely you react to a bomb threat could save lives, including your own. What should you do? The guidance and resources listed below outline in-depth procedures for either bomb threats or suspicious items and will help you prepare and react appropriately during these events. If You Receive a Bomb Threat Bomb threats are most commonly received via phone, but are also made in person, via email, written note, or other means. Every bomb threat is unique and should be handled in the context of the facility or environment in which it occurs. Facility supervisors and law enforcement will be in the best position to determine the credibility of the threat. Follow these procedures: ● Remain calm. ● Notify authorities immediately: o Notify your facility supervisor, such as a manager, operator, or administrator, or follow your facility’s standard operating procedure. (See below for assistance with developing a plan for your facility or location.) o Call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement if no facility supervisor is available. ● Refer to the DHS Bomb Threat Checklist for guidance, on the back page of this issue. ● For threats made via phone: o Keep the caller on the line as long as possible. Be polite and show interest to keep them talking. o DO NOT HANG UP, even if the caller does. o If possible, signal or pass a note to other staff to listen and help notify authorities. o Write down as much information as possible—caller ID number, exact wording of threat, type of voice or behavior, etc.—that will aid investigators. o Record the call, if possible. ● For threats made in person, via email, or via written note, refer to the DHS Bomb Threat Checklist and DHS-DOJ Bomb Threat Guidance posted on our website: the postnewspaper.net ● Be available for interviews with facility supervisors and/or law enforcement. ● Follow authorities’ instructions. Facility supervisors and/or law enforcement will assess the situation and provide guidance regarding facility lock-down, search, and/or evacuation. Watch the Bomb Threat Training Video at: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=pg7yVTBciWg and also on our Facebook page and refer to the DHSDOJ Bomb Threat Guidance; both posted on our website for more information.