LOCAL FAMILY DECIDES TO BRING A NEW VENUE TO TEXAS CITY

Daniel and Erica Hernandez are not native to Texas City, but they were raised here and wanted their own children to have a small-town upbringing too. Erica is a lover of history – especially local history – which probably originates with her visiting antique stores with her mother when she was younger. “Back then there were tons of antique stores on 6th Street and lots of garage sales and estate sales for us to visit. I was fascinated with the stories that came with each piece so naturally when I had my own home, I wanted to fill it with lovely vintage pieces I found and restored.”

This love of vintage led to Erica and Daniel restoring and repurposing old furniture for others and pretty soon, they had a thriving business; Southern Shore Vintage. Being able to bring back wonderful older pieces for others was deeply satisfying to the couple and soon they were looking for venues to market their creations. “I was surprised to realize that most vendor shows were held in other towns which meant we were traveling to other small towns to sell our pieces. I began to wonder why there were so few opportunities for us to show in our own town. I remember clearly the days when there was a Farmer’s Market and the antique stores were full of shoppers and I guess I just wanted to recreate those fond memories.”

The result of her dream is coming to fruition as “Spring Market By The Bay”. Their first market will happen in April and it seems Erica has been very busy attracting local vendors to participate. “One thing Texas City has no shortage of is creative talent with an entrepreneurial spirit to match. Daniel and I are thrilled to give them an opportunity to market their talents and bring the community together in this blossoming new hub called Downtown 6thStreet – The Other 6th Street! I truly believe, with our community support, we will rival the Austin 6th Street in no time.”

Editors Note: In support of this exciting new venue, The Post will be featuring the artists and crafters you will see at Spring Market between now and April. Watch this space to see all the wonderful talent and products that will be available at Spring Market By The Bay.