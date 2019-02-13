VALERO DONATES $80,000 TO HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Texas City, Texas – At an event early Wednesday morning, the Valero Energy Foundation presented Bay Area Habitat for Humanity of Houston with a check for $80,000 towards the construction of yet another home for a Texas City family.



“We are consistently impressed with the work that Habitat does in Galveston County,” said Sal Viscontini, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Valero’s Texas City Refinery, “We are proud to continue our partnership with them as they help to improve the quality of life for families in our community.”



The home will be built along 5 th Avenue North in Texas City, conveniently located near local businesses and amenities.



“This means everything, because to become a homeowner is something we all dream of, but to actually become one is a blessing, “said Ebony Brooks, a local Texas City mom of three who will be the eventual homeowner, “I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this, everyone from the beginning to end of this process.”



Valero has been locally participating in the life-changing mission of Habitat since the late nineties, with homes having been built throughout Galveston County, including: Galveston Island, League City, Dickinson, and Texas City.



“We are blessed and honored to continue our partnership with Valero,” said Tom Wiuff, Interim Executive Director of Bay Area Habitat for Humanity of Houston, “It’s going to benefit a local family as well as the community. Without the support from corporations and the public, we wouldn’t be able to continue our mission to build more affordable housing.”



In addition to financial support, volunteers from the Valero Texas City and Houston refineries will be part of the homes wall-raising, and construction, which is expected to begin in early spring.



For information on how Valero helps communities throughout the world through its philanthropic support and volunteerism, visit valero.com





About Valero Energy Foundation

Valero Energy Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life in the communities where the company has major operations. The foundation provides funding to a variety of nonprofit agencies for programs and services supporting education, basic human needs, health care and civic projects. Annually, Valero, its employees and the foundation collectively generate more than $54 million in charitable support for worthy charities through direct donations or fundraising. Additionally, Valero employees log more than 153,000 volunteer hours each year for hundreds of projects in these same communities. Through the overwhelming support of sponsors, the foundation raised $12 million in 2018 for children’s charities across the United States through the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children. For a fifth consecutive time, Valero was named to the Civic 50 list by Points of Light as one of America’s most community-minded companies – the top energy company on the list.

About Habitat for Humanity Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

Locally, Bay Area Habitat has built over 160 homes in our service area since our founding in 1991. We also have completed over 20 Critical Home Repairs, for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. To learn more, visit bahfh.org.