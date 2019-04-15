Leadership Workshop Comes to La Marque May 10th



Leadercast Live 2019 will premiere Leadercast Galveston County at Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque Friday, May 10th.



“Leadercast is the premier event for leadership development and we are excited to bring this experience to two Bay Area sites this year,” she said. “The addition of Abundant Life Christian Center provides Galveston County the opportunity for the development of exceptional leaders for business owners or nonprofit organizations.”



Each year, Leadercast Live dives into issues relevant to today’s leaders to provide solutions and inspiration to help attendees take their skills to the next level. This year’s theme, Leading Healthy Teams, builds on the overall mission of the event: to fill the world with leaders worth following. Healthy teams yield fulfilled employees, effective collaboration, high organizational engagement and greater long-term success.



Simulcast speakers this year include:



Gayle King , Co-Host, CBS This Morning and Editor-at-Large, O, the Oprah Magazine

, Co-Host, CBS This Morning and Editor-at-Large, O, the Oprah Magazine Patrick Lencioni , Best-Selling Author and Founder, The Table Group

, Best-Selling Author and Founder, The Table Group Marcus Samuelsson , Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, Author and TV Personality

, Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, Author and TV Personality Carla Harris , Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Ginger Hardage , Former Senior Vice President of Culture and Communications, Southwest Airlines

, Former Senior Vice President of Culture and Communications, Southwest Airlines Dr. Caroline Leaf , Communication Pathologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist

, Communication Pathologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist Andy Stanley , Leadership Author and Communicator

, Leadership Author and Communicator Juliet Funt , CEO, WhiteSpace at Work

, CEO, WhiteSpace at Work Craig Springer, Executive Director, Alpha USA

Tickets are $109 for General Admission and $159 for VIP. The opportunity to earn continuing education credits (CEUs) in the fields of nursing, HR and General classifications are also available.



Top sponsors include Ashley Homestore, Amoco Federal Credit Union, Kendra Scott Baybrook Mall and Bay Group Media. Additional event sponsorships are also available.



Abundant Life Christian Center is located at 601 Delaney Rd in La Marque, TX 77568.



For more information, event details, speaker bios, and tickets, visit www.topstarevents.com.