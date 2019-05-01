The Ins And Outs of Dentures

It isn’t as scary as you might think!

Proper care of the mouth is important for everyone, but is especially important for seniors with dentures (also called “plates”). If dentures don’t fit properly, they can cause painful sores that may become infected, making it difficult to eat or speak.

You might find you have less confidence in your smile and are discouraged from wearing your dentures at all – often leading to unhealthy eating habits, weight loss, and other problems. If you’re transitioning to dentures for the first time, or even if you’ve had dentures for a long time, dentists can adjust and refit the denture to be as comfortable as possible.

Even so, denture sores can happen, and shouldn’t be ignored. Here are some tips to help the transition go smoothly.