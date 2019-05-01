WM. M. JOHNSON’S WEEKLY GARDENING COLUMN #18[Publication Target Date is Wednesday, May 1, 2019] Dr. William M. JohnsonGalveston County Extension Agent – HorticultureDate: April 29, 2019Phone: 281-309-5057 Beautiful and Hardy, Succulents Are a Great Choice for SummerThe cool front that arrived over the past weekend was refreshing. As May will soon be arriving, we should be prepared for warming temperatures and longer, sunnier days—a change of seasons.We have had a few significant rainstorms occur in April; the weather station in the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden in Carbide Park recorded a rainfall of 3.9 inches a few days ago. Here’s hoping that the rainfall over the month of May occurs in evenly spaced installments over time and in amounts.Busy days of gardening are in store for the May gardener in completing spring chores and in preparing for summer. The following gardening educational programs and gardening checklists will be helpful:PROPAGATING SUCCULENTS: Adapted to living in dry, desert-like conditions, succulents are easily-maintained choices for summer planting. Succulents are plants that store water in their leaves; all cacti are succulents, but not all succulents are cacti. Choose a few varieties of succulents and plant them in an area that receives plenty of sunlight. The differences in their shapes and colors make for interesting planter arrangements!Want to learn how to expand your succulent collection? Paula Spletter and Marilyn Hill (Master Gardeners from Dallas County), will give a hands-on class that will provide you all the tools you’ll need and class materials will be included. Paula is the Creative Director and Marilyn is the Container Specialist with the prestigious Northaven Gardens in Dallas. The seminar will be conducted at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main Street in La Marque) on Saturday, May 4 (phone 281-309-5065 or e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.com to pre-register).MODERN SUCCULENTS WITH TILLANDSIAS: Paula Spletter and Marilyn Hill will provide a creative presentation on Saturday, May 4, at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main Street in La Marque) about mixing succulents and tillandsias with a modern twist. A course fee of $30 is required to cover materials and each participant will get to take their succulent creation home. Class size is limited to 40 participants, and pre-registration is required. Phone 281-309-5065 or e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.com to pre-register.