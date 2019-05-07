How Sweet It is To Help One Another



Although each individual has the opportunity and is encouraged to participate in the community in many ways, the place they call “home” is the Independence Village. The Village includes large suites with living rooms, spacious closets and built in chests of drawers, bathrooms designed for the physically challenged, as well as community areas including a large game room and entertainment area. For over 25 years Independence Village staff members have provided a loving and caring home where a family atmosphere is encouraged and fostered.

Keeping tuition costs manageable is an ongoing challenge and although Independence Village receives support from organizations like United Way, fundraising is an ongoing necessity. You can help support this much needed service and treat yourself at the same time with a donation during their BUNDTINI FUNDRAISER.





Between now and Thursday, May 9th, you can order a dozen or more beautiful mini bundt cakes from “Nothing Bundt Cakes” just in time for Memorial Day. Orders will be available for pick up on Friday, May 24th from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Village located just two blocks south of HCA Mainland Medical Center just off Highway 3. Just look for the sign. For more information call 409-935-4335 or visit: https://www.ivillagetexascity.org/village