Charge of Our Light Brigade –

The “Servolution” Three Hundred!

“When can their glory fade? O the wild charge they made! All the world wondered. Honor the charge they made! Honor the Light Brigade, Noble three hundred!”

Sunday morning, three hundred citizens from twelve churches, marched out of their sanctuaries into the morning breeze and became” the hands and feet of Jesus”. They cleared a neglected cemetery. They made pillows and sleeping mats for our homeless neighbors. They spruced up a park & an adult assisted living facility. They tackled four homes to assist 4B in the repair and restoration of Harvey families.

Three hundred men, women, children, teens, all came together in the spirit of service to make a statement of strength in coming together as one to serve the communities in which we live. They worked together, prayed and sang together and broke bread together, all to say “This is how we worship together.”