The Post Newspaper

“The Dining Room” Opens With A New Twist

By
/
On May 9, 2019
/
At 10:12am
/
95 Views

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Ann Leeman

annleeman@gmail.com

832-226-1320

“The Dining Room” Opens With a New Twist

At the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse May 24

Bennie Nipper, Artistic Director for the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, is presenting “The

Dining Room” for the third time on her stage starting May 24.

But this time she added a twist:  A. R. Gurney’s play is a venue to showcase three

experienced actors who aspire to direct, Charlotte Jackson, Brandi Keikel, and Stacey Pope.

In prior years, in 1991, Nipper had selected the play to open the first season at the theatre’s new

permanent home, 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Then it was the 10th Anniversary Renewal Production

in 2002.

This year the three would-be directors were each given vignettes from the play. They

were on their own  for auditions, cast selection, rehearsals, design of sets and costumes. Then the play

would be produced as a whole again.

 The pubic is invited to see their efforts on stage May 24 through June 16. Performances

will be at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available through

Ticketleap.

Only six actors will be in the play, each playing numerous roles in the 18 vignettes.  Ginny

Rauth will be first on stage, followed by Mary Ann Jeneeka,  Nori Head, Thomas Weber, Riley Sims,

and Troy Nordyke. Brandon Allen is understudy for Weber.

For more details call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com.

