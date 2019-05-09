“The Dining Room” Opens With A New Twist
"The Dining Room" Opens With a New Twist
At the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse May 24
Bennie Nipper, Artistic Director for the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, is presenting “The
Dining Room” for the third time on her stage starting May 24.
But this time she added a twist: A. R. Gurney’s play is a venue to showcase three
experienced actors who aspire to direct, Charlotte Jackson, Brandi Keikel, and Stacey Pope.
In prior years, in 1991, Nipper had selected the play to open the first season at the theatre’s new
permanent home, 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Then it was the 10th Anniversary Renewal Production
in 2002.
This year the three would-be directors were each given vignettes from the play. They
were on their own for auditions, cast selection, rehearsals, design of sets and costumes. Then the play
would be produced as a whole again.
The pubic is invited to see their efforts on stage May 24 through June 16. Performances
will be at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available through
Ticketleap.
Only six actors will be in the play, each playing numerous roles in the 18 vignettes. Ginny
Rauth will be first on stage, followed by Mary Ann Jeneeka, Nori Head, Thomas Weber, Riley Sims,
and Troy Nordyke. Brandon Allen is understudy for Weber.
For more details call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com.
