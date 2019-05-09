FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Ann Leeman

annleeman@gmail.com

832-226-1320

“The Dining Room” Opens With a New Twist



At the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse May 24

Bennie Nipper, Artistic Director for the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, is presenting “The



Dining Room” for the third time on her stage starting May 24.



But this time she added a twist: A. R. Gurney’s play is a venue to showcase three



experienced actors who aspire to direct, Charlotte Jackson, Brandi Keikel, and Stacey Pope.



In prior years, in 1991, Nipper had selected the play to open the first season at the theatre’s new



permanent home, 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Then it was the 10th Anniversary Renewal Production



in 2002.



This year the three would-be directors were each given vignettes from the play. They



were on their own for auditions, cast selection, rehearsals, design of sets and costumes. Then the play



would be produced as a whole again.



The pubic is invited to see their efforts on stage May 24 through June 16. Performances



will be at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available through



Ticketleap.



Only six actors will be in the play, each playing numerous roles in the 18 vignettes. Ginny



Rauth will be first on stage, followed by Mary Ann Jeneeka, Nori Head, Thomas Weber, Riley Sims,



and Troy Nordyke. Brandon Allen is understudy for Weber.



For more details call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com.

