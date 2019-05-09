LIVING FAITH BRINGS JOY, JOY, JOY! TO 5TH ANNUAL MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION



Well over 225 mothers, grandmothers, sisters and brothers, gathered to recognize the role mothers play in all our lives. And the goal was to left them up, then the day was a HUGE success. First, Bishop Steve (I call him Mike) Taylor welcoming the packed room to sit back and get ready for some serious good words and he was not kidding.

The day began with an incredible local talent, Ms.Donna Bourgeois Burton who opened with a rollicking gospel tune that had everyone on their feet. A short play “The Diary of a Praying Woman” by Dickinson author Margie Foster, was presented. And then it was time to go to church! Reverend Connie Jackson of St. John’s Northwest Baptist church rose to speak and before long every other person in that room was rising and joining in. That little church in Hitchcock, Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, was close to being lifted off its foundation in celebration of the lesson she brought.

The whole day was the mastermind of Mrs. Debra Taylor. Five years or so ago, god spoke to Debra and this was the result – the joining of multiple churches, neighborhoods and communities to come together and recognize the power of uniting in God’s glory. And a glorious day it most certainly was



Mrs. Debra Taylor and her husband Bishop Steve Taylor