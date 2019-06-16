The Post Community Calendar

Join the Texas City Museum for a fantastic presentation from Lone Star Flight Museum Curator Stewart Bailey on the history of the 1st Aero Squadron on June 26, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

The talk will begin at 2:00pm, and light refreshments will be provided.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –June 18, 2019, 1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –June 25, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –June 18, 2019, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –June 25, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –July 8, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –June 27, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –June 17, 2019, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – June 19, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –July 8, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – June 13, 2019, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — June 27, 2019 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – June 19, 2019, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.

Yoga Therapy

-Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.

Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.

Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st , Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.

Texas City Family Aquatic Center

-June 16, 2019, 10:00am to August 18, 2019, 6:00pm, Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center, 5th Ave. North, Texas City. Come spend some of your summer time getting wet at the Family Aquatic Center, which will be open daily (weather permitting) until the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. For more information, call the Department of Recreation and Tourism at 409-643-5990.

Meet Orbit!

-June 17, 2019, 10:30am to 11:30am, Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 6 th Street, Santa Fe. The Astros mascot makes a visit to talk about reading, books and the importance of libraries. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the library at 409-925-5540.

Butler’s Courtyard Anniversary Gala

-June 21, 2019, 6:30pm to 10:00pm, Butler’s Courtyard, 122 North Michigan Ave, League City. Butler’s Courtyard invites all couples celebrating 10 years or more of marriage in 2019 to their second annual Anniversary Gala. Price is $120 per couple that includes a double-entrée dinner and a souvenir photo. For more information, call Butler’s Courtyard at 281-557-5551.

Firework Fridays at Kemah Boardwalk

June 21, 2019, 9:30pm to 10:00pm. Kemah Boardwalk will host a fireworks show each Friday in June and July with each show having its own popular music theme. The event is family-friendly. For more information, contact Kemah Boardwalk at 877-285-3624 or visit the Kemah Boardwalk page on Facebook.

Firework Fridays at Kemah Boardwalk

June 21, 2019, 9:30pm to 10:00pm. Kemah Boardwalk will host a fireworks show each Friday in June and July with each show having its own popular music theme. The opening theme will be current Top 40 hits. The event is family-friendly. For more information, contact Kemah

Boardwalk at 877-285-3624 or visit the Kemah Boardwalk page on Facebook.

Dedication of the African-American Culture Park

June 22, 2019, 10:00am to 11:00am, Sanders/Vincent Community Center, 501 4th Ave. North, Texas City. Join us for the dedication and celebration of the African-American Cultural Park. For more information, call the City of Texas City’s Sports & Recreation at 409-655-5573.

Bell Family Open House

June 22, 2019, Texas City Museum, 409 6th Street North, Texas City. In celebration of Juneteenth, come to the Bell House to learn about the 1867 Settlement, a thriving African-American community founded by freedmen. The open house will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on June 22. Admission is free. For more information, contact the museum at 409-229-1660.

Fire Falling Ministries Gospel Crusade

Fire Falling Ministries will host a Gospel Crusade June 26-29 at Countryside Park, 100 Alderwood Street in League City. The crusade will begin at 6:30pm each night. Featured speakers will include James Ricketts of Fire Falling Ministries, James Nixon of Let Fire Come and Aaron Yarnall of Reckless Love Nashville. For more information, call Fire Falling Ministries at 713-828-6665.

Send your Community Calendar information including event, date, time and contact person to editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.