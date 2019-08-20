TCISD in the top 2 percent of districts to win inaugural TAEA District of Distinction Award

TEXAS CITY – The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 20 winners of the District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is the Texas City Independent School District. The district received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all different learners.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the first year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.

For the 2019 award, more than 1,000 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation that they had met the rubric over the 2018-2019 school year. Only 20 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top 2 percent of districts in the state.

“Texas City ISD has set the standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum and creativity,” said Dr. Michaelann Kelley, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA. “This is a high honor. The award is a testament to the skill, perseverance, and vision for a well-rounded education for this winning school district.”

“Our TCISD visual arts in both La Marque and Texas City has proven to be a very valuable part of our fine arts program,” said TCISD Superintendent Dr. Rodney Cavness. They compete and win in major art shows in our area and around the state. We are excited that the Texas Art agency recognizes our exceptional program.”

District of Distinction is a new award created by Texas Art Education Association. The Administration and Supervision division oversees the award program. The award honors school districts that are leading the way in the visual arts. The TAEA Administration and Supervision recognize districts with outstanding leadership in promoting the arts in their district and community. TAEA looked to identify districts that are actively participating members in the TAEA in areas such as VASE, Junior VASE, and TEAM as a few examples. The organization also looked at field experiences, community service, and community exhibitions to name a few as part of the rigorous rubric.

Twenty districts, including Texas City ISD will be honored at the TAEA Awards ceremony as part of the TAEA Conference on Friday, November 15, 2019. The event will take place at Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston, TX.

