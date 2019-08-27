TOAST ART AND CONSERVATION AT GALVESTON GALA IN OCTOBER

By Mary Vinnedge Conservation and visual arts will share the spotlight at the Galveston Art League’s annual gala, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the San Luis Hotel Grand Ballroom in Galveston. This year’s gala theme is “The Nature of Art/The Art of Nature.” Each fall since 2015, the all-volunteer, nonprofit Art League has held a laid-back gala – attendees often wear costumes to fit the theme – that features a gourmet dinner, open bar, live and silent auctions, and live music by Sparky Koerner and his Jazz Express band. The auction items include diverse artwork and contributions of gifts and services by local merchants. The league also will raffle a wheelbarrow containing bottles of wine, liquor, and snacks, a spread that’s perfect for a garden party, picnic, or other special occasion. The emcee will be TJ Aulds, founder of i45NOW, an online digital TV news outlet covering the Galveston Bay/Clear Lake region. The event always recognizes causes, organizations, and individuals contributing to the culture, education and/or amenities of the Galveston County region. This year’s honorees are FeatherFest/PhotoFest/FledglingFest (annual initiatives of the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council), the Seawall Interpretive Trail (an Artist Boat project), and Turtles About Town (a Turtle Island Restoration Network program). The Art League’s Board of Directors requests that civic-minded area residents support the gala as a way to boost the local arts community plus three regional conservation efforts that are saving wildlife and preserving natural habitats as well as attracting visitors. Tickets start at $150 each. Want to bring some friends? Tables for 10 cost $1,500 and up. The Galveston Art League offers gala sponsorships starting at $2,500; these include a table for 10. Merchants can lend assistance by donating goods, services, and gift cards for the auctions. For tickets, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671. Tickets also are being sold inside the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston; hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and during Galveston ArtWalks. The Galveston Art League was founded in 1914 with the purpose of promoting visual arts and arts education in the Galveston County region. GAL has never had a salaried staff member, and it depends on funds from the gala, corporate and individual contributions, and fees for league sponsorships and memberships. (It’s important to note that many members are not artists but join the Art League because they see art as a valuable resource for area residents, community spirit, and tourism.) Since 2008, GAL has operated its low-commission gallery on Postoffice Street. The gallery doubled in size in 2019 and now displays about 200 pieces – jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture, and mixed-media works – in exhibits that change monthly. Through the gallery, the league fulfills its mission in two ways: by holding juried and member shows that publicize the works of artists in and outside Galveston County, and by organizing and hosting inexpensive classes for adults and kids. For details about all league activities, including a calendar of events, please check out GalvestonArtLeague.com. “Ibis,” a large, intricate watercolor by Texas City artist Lee Johnson, will be auctioned during the Galveston Art League gala from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the San Luis Hotel Grand Ballroom in Galveston (tickets: GalvestonArtLeague. com). The painting won first place in an Art League contest.