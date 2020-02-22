Leap Day Time Capsules event – La Marque Public Library

The La Marque Public Library, located at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque, will host an all-day Leap Day Time Capsules event on February 29, 2020 from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Everyone is invited to drop by and build their own time capsule at the craft table. Once it’s built, don’t drop open the capsule again until the next Leap Day in 2024. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 409-938-9270 or email Library Director Amy Miller at a.miller@cityoflamarque.org.

