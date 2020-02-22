MORE THAN 350 PEOPLE ATTENDED Thursday’s milestone event for the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation, which celebrated its 10th anniversary at Texas City’s Doyle Center.

“The Foundation has maintained a strong executive committee who stays true to the mission and vision for the Foundation,” said Renee Rockers, President of the Education Foundation. “Our Board plays a huge role in their involvement from volunteering, planning fundraising events, and making sure we stretch our fundraising dollars as much as possible. Their support is invaluable in helping to connect us to the community and with businesses.”

The Foundation has made strong inroads with the community and within Galveston County since its inception. It has raised more than $1 million over the first decade and has focused on achieving up to $2 million over the next 10 years.

One of the Education Foundation’s most recent highlights has been the launching of both STREAM and Robotics programs that have enabled Santa Fe ISD students to get an earlier start on the type of technology that will be an important asset in jobs of the future, especially with the rise of jobs in the area that will require those traits.

Another goal the Foundation seeks to achieve is to enhance its relationships with alumni.

With the beginning of a new decade, the Education Foundation also used Thursday night as an opportunity to unveil its new logo.

“We can’t wait to bring new programs, new fundraising ideas and new events to our district and community,” said Gina Welsh, the Foundation’s new Executive Director.

