CHRISTMAS GONE WILD

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Yes, we at The Post Newspaper know that it’s been two weeks since Christmas, but we just couldn’t resist sharing a little more holiday cheer with our readers such as sugar plums dancing and toy soldiers standing on watch.

Way back in August while the region was on the lookout for tropical storms and hurricanes, Kandace and her husband Ricardo brought out bins full of Christmas décor and began the art of decorating their League City home.

Their home Christmas décor isn’t exactly something they could throw together after Halloween. You see, their home is covered with Christmas cheer from the floors to the ceilings, in the sinks and the ovens, on the stove top and dresser tops, above the beds and on the walls, the lavatory and the sofas, the piano and the drums; not an area in their house is left without Christmas joy.

Kandace herself is a walking Christmas delight with her eyes sparkling as she guides guests on tours in her Christmas attire. Her husband steps back and grins while he listens to her describe the effort and joy, she has in decorating their home for the holidays (She does have a full-time job in the medical field).

Q: What motivates you to put in all the effort?

A: I love seeing people light up with joy when they enter our home and see all the decorations. The excitement and energy are just fantastic and especially when it is their first time touring our home. Also, we enjoy being a blessing to others, that is why we have a food drive every year when we do our home tours. We ask our guests to donate to Galveston County Food Bank. I am truly blessed to be able to share my creativity and joy of decorating with others.

Q: When you were a little girl did you love decorating?

A: To be honest, as a little girl I was an adventurous child and would always hang out with my brother and his friends playing outside, riding bikes, climbing trees. Never did I think about decorating.

Q: What sights made you feel you wanted to be creative outside of the usual?

A: One of the ladies from work invited me to go on a community Holiday home tour. That definitely gave me inspiration to see all the wonderful décor in each home. I branched out to my absolute favorite stores: Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Craftex, Decorator’s Wearhouse, and Kirkland’s, and those stores just inspired me. Since 2009 I have been collecting decorations and realized that I had enough decorations for Christmas to be a part of a home tour. I was blessed to be a part of the Dickinson Home Tour in 2020, it was so exciting. After that I continued to have a home tour every year and ask our guests to bring a donation for the Galveston County Food Bank.

Each day I learn new and inspiring things from different artists; from decorating to balloon collages to fake bakes and more, truly a blessing to see unique designs come to life.

Q: Do you use any decorations from your childhood?

A: I have a Christmas carousel from my grandmother. I have tons of decorations that my children have made over the years which I always put on the center tree.

Q: What is your favorite room?

A: I really do not have a favorite room. But if I had to choose a runner-up, it would be the kitchen. It is peppermint theme, and it just has a lot of items to look at, plus it does not matter which direction you are looking from the kitchen I feel like you can see the view of the whole house. Plus, I love sweets!

Q: What do you love so much about decorating your house?

A: I love decorating because it brings so much joy and light and uniqueness. I enjoy adding new decorations and bringing different ideas to the home, plus bringing a smile to everyone who comes to see.

Kandace has been on a Christmas decorating journey for decades. Her home in San Antonio was awarded first prize in an outdoor decorating contest and she has just been spiraling ever since.

If you have castaway Christmas items, she will find a way to use them. You can be sure she has gone into every retail outlet and online outlet shopping for post-Christmas reduction in prices to add to her collection so that next year can be filled with even more delights of the season.

With all the time taken to decorate, Kandace and Ricardo plan to keep Christmas in their home till closer to Valentine’s Day and they will continue invite people to come on in and enjoy their holiday magic.