Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » COM Tuition Free Via Promise Program
Education

COM Tuition Free Via Promise Program

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Marissa Fernandez is in a happy place in her life. She graduated from Texas City High School with several college credits earned through College of the Mainland’s collegiate program. Now she is on her way to finishing her two-year degree at COM.

“Every professor I have here is really excited to teach!” exclaimed Marissa. 

Fernandez is a first-generation college attendee and would not have been in college if it weren’t for the outstanding guidance and support, she received from the enrollment and financial aid teams at COM.

Her goal is to transfer to Texas A&M and study environmental engineering. “I thought I wanted to be a nurse then in my chemistry class I realized I love chemistry and I love solving problems.  This led me to finding out about environmental engineering,” explained Marissa. 

All of this is being made possible because of COM’s Promise Tuition Program and the dedicated staff who help find the funds for each student. 

Attending college at COM is possible for any graduating high school student in the taxing district regardless of income.  The first step is applying to college online at applytexas.org.  If you want to go to COM, you need to click on the COM box in the application. 

Then the student needs to fill out and submit the FASFA form also clicking COM’s box. If help is needed, the college’s financial aid team is available for assisting in this process. After all forms are submitted, the team at COM goes to work finding the tuition programs that match a student’s qualifications.

COM’s Promise Program requires students to maintain a 2.1 GPA and complete 12 credit hours per semester. All courses taken must lead to a major. In other words, basket weaving, unless you are an art major, is not covered. 

“Don’t hesitate, as long as you apply to COM and fill out the FASFA form, we will find the funding for you to attend COM,” shared Patricia Mata, who works as a financial aid and outreach specialist. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Friendswood High School Academic Decathlon

EMS Training Awards Large Number of Scholarships 

Sheriff’s Department Saving Lives with Narcan

Moore Memorial Library Schedule

Dickinson’s True Cross Catholic School gets funds to start a STREAM program

Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close