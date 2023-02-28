- Pictured is AMOCO Federal Credit Union’s executive leadership team at its 85th annual meeting on Feb. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. From left is Tina Foster, Gail Figueroa, Eddie Bonilla, President & CEO Shawn Bailey, Ashley Carner, Jeremy Silva, and Darby McDermott.
- Chief Administration Officer Gail Figueroa shares updates with AMOCO Federal Credit Union members in attendance at AMOCO’s 85th annual meeting held Feb. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
- Chief Operating Officer Ashley Carner is pictured with Alex Vargas, AMOCO Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Member of the Year.
