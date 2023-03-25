Veterans’ Corner: Houston Town Hall Time Is Here 

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

It’s TEXAS VETERANS TOWN HALL TIME, Y’all! I certainly hope you can make it out to our town hall; it’s a white flag zone designed to do what we do best in these parts: come together in urgent response, despite other divisions, in order to correct disconnect, improve process and help each other make it through. We’ve been doing it every hurricane season for centuries, out in the oil fields, offshore, on our railroads, out in the community; then, we make it better.

In example, The Army’s 2nd Armored Division’s & Texas Medical Center Houston Hermann Memorial’s Dr. Red Duke perfected Life Flight and emergency room trauma management right here in these parts, creating actionable hope out of tragedy. This time we’re doing it for our veterans, their families, caregivers & survivors.

I sure hope you’ll come out and be a part of it!

The event will be Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Vietnam War Flight Museum Hangar Bay at 12101 Blume, Houston, Texas 77034. Doors open at 1800 (6:00pm) where you’ll be able to meet and network with many veterans organizations, nonprofits and veteran owned businesses, get some chow at the veteran owned food truck, meet federal & state elected and appointed officials, VA executives & staff, learn about PACT Act, engage in VA toxic screenings and so much more. The program begins at 1900 (7:00pm) including a question and answer session- so bring your questions and concerns and submit them either on-site at the Town Hall or electronically online before Monday at www.TexasVeteransTownHall.com where you can “Drop us a line”.

See you there! Dorothy