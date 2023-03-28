Called to Survive

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston’s Library held its annual Rosenberg Day on Saturday and the library was stacked with books for sale, music was playing outside, there was a petting zoo, all around a good time was happening on a good weather day in Galveston.

Across the street from the library were numerous regional authors sitting under tents sheltering them from the sun so that they could spend the day promoting their books. Amongst the authors was Glenda Owens author of “The Call to Africa”.

This was her first time to get out and promote her book at such an event. Glenda’s book, “The Call To Africa” was published in 2020 and then all things in person shut down due to the pandemic, which kept her from promoting her book.

Then in the spring of 2021 just days after Miss Owens article appeared in The Post Newspaper, she was so sick she couldn’t even walk. She thought she had a sinus infection and so did her medical team. But when things didn’t clear up, she was tested for COVID, and it was positive.

Glenda’s nephew carried her out of her house to the car and her sister drove her to the hospital. She spent many days in the ICU unit, her sister sent word back to The Post that it didn’t look good for Glenda. We prayed, we had our friends pray and all of Glenda’s friends prayed.

God must have a need for her here on planet earth because it really wasn’t going well when she was in ICU but she survived. It took her a while to recover and regain her strength. “I still have sometimes when I have to catch my breath,” said Glenda.

Now she can go full steam ahead promoting her book which is a work of love that details her other sister’s life as a missionary in Africa. We at The Post Newspaper are very thankful that Glenda survived COVID and we wish her the best with her life and her book!!!!