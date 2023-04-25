Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Awards

League City Lions Club Returns to Saddling up for Students

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

League City Lions Club is back in the saddle of awarding scholarships to high school seniors. The Club had paused awarding scholarships due to the pandemic. This year three students were each awarded $1,000 towards their college education. 

Amy Wang of Clear Creek High School, Riley Smith of Clear Springs High School and Hudson Elbert of Clear Creek High School received the scholarship. 

Roger Moorefield is the scholarship chair of the League City Lions Club, and he said he was pleased with the high caliber of applicants. There was a total of 43 students from League City high schools who applied.  

The scholarships are awarded based on academics, an essay and community service.

“Our Lions Club motto is ‘We serve,’ so we gave the most weight to the community service portion of their applications,” shared Moorefield. 

Now that the club is back in the scholarship saddle, Moorefield says its members plan to continue awarding scholarships for many years into the future.

