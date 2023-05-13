Veterans’ Corner: Debt Ceiling Deadline, Impact On Veterans & Existing Hope

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

As America faces the debt ceiling crisis, some of the largest concerns have been over the effects the Limit, Save, Grow Act would have on veterans and social security benefits. The act passed by a narrow margin of 217-215 and awaits review by the Senate with a June 1 deadline.

The White House reports that passing the act could endanger VA’s budget. By “cutting funding by 22 percent would mean 30 million fewer veteran outpatient visits, and 81,000 jobs lost across the Veterans Health Administration, leaving veterans unable to get appointments for care including wellness visits, cancer screenings, mental health services, and substance use disorder treatment.” (WhiteHouse.gov)

The elected officials that authored the legislation vehemently disagree and the statements out of Washington, D.C. caused a group of 56 House Republicans to confront Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough over the matters. (TheHill.com)

In researching to learn and understand more, I read through the bill and noticed that there was no direct language in it to support either assertion that would answer my inquiry. The act doesn’t speak to reduction of the VA budget but it also doesn’t speak to protecting it.

In response, U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn announced legislation on Tuesday to remove Social Security, Medicare, and Veterans’ Benefits from the federal debt ceiling arguments once and for all.

Nunn, a Republican from Iowa’s 3rd District, is working in collaboration across the oft-divided aisle and is sponsoring the “Protecting American Benefits Act” with Rep. Don Davis (D-NC). The legislation, according to Nunn, will stop Washington, D.C., from “playing politics” with veterans benefits. The bill would allow the federal government to continue on-time payments for Social Security, Medicare, active duty military pay and veteran’s disability benefits in the event of default as well as take these benefits programs out of the debt negotiations in the future.

“These are payments we will continue to provide because it’s the right thing to do for America, and something that these individuals have earned,” Nunn told reporters Tuesday. “And we as Americans will follow through on that obligation.” (IowaCapitalDispatch.com)

I couldn’t agree more with those conclusions.

I further agree with Mr. Nunn’s additional statement that retirees and military service members were being used as “pawns” in the discussions on how to get federal spending under control. As a veteran, it certainly feels like that. Additionally, whether coincidence or not, the percentage number published, “22%” felt abrasive and almost insulting to me as a veteran as it coincides with the reported number of daily veteran suicides, also the number 22. I wasn’t sure if it was estimated to draw attention to the matters or because it actually ended up being that number when the numbers were crunched.

Nevertheless, the debt ceiling issue stands to alter the lives of Americans in great ways and I pray there is an accepted resolution that protects the fabric of America, We The People.

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.