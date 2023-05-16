Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Voters Approve COM Bond 2023

Voters within the College of the Mainland (COM) taxing district approved a $250 million bond referendum, paving the way for the construction of four new academic buildings on the Texas City campus.

The approved bond referendum allows COM to pursue the completion of Phase 2 of its COMPASS 2025 long-range master plan by directly addressing the region’s immense growth, and ensuring education and workforce training needs through new programs, new buildings, and new opportunities for student success.    

“Our sincerest gratitude goes out to all of those who support our work in propelling our students and communities forward,” said Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland. “Voters agreed to invest in College of the Mainland, which now allows us to create innovative learning environments, provide new programs to meet our emerging workforce demands and accommodate our growing enrollment.”


The bond package evolved in response to the communities’ education needs and prioritizes innovative learning options to effectively prepare the workforce of the future. The College and its students are an economic engine for the booming region which has seen an expansion in maritime operations and hospitality as well as aerospace/aviation, and logistics.

A COM Bond Advisory Committee made up of more than 30 community members from throughout the taxing district worked with COM administration to review the College’s long-range master plan for academics, program offerings and construction. The buildings proposed in the bond package respond directly to identified needs outlined in the plan.

Projects in the bond package include:

  • New, 134,000-square-foot Library/Classroom Building
  • New, 50,000-square-foot Public Services Center
  • New, 20,000-square-foot Corporate and Continuing Education Center
  • New, 50,000-square-foot, 3-story Classroom Building

The Library/Classroom Building will house adult education, humanities, and social and behavioral sciences. Other building features include a new library, tiered auditorium, lecture and computer classrooms, and student study/collaboration lounge spaces.

The Public Services Center will house law enforcement, fire protection technology and emergency medical services programs. The building will hold a new firing range, outdoor training tower and pad, and storage bays for emergency response vehicles.

The Corporate and Continuing Education Center will allow for the expansion of COM’s existing corporate and continuing education program. New programs being created and housed in the building include maritime ship-to-shore operations, crane operations and millwrighting.

The three-story Classroom Building will house new programs in hospitality management, aerospace/aviation technician and logistics as well as future bachelor’s degree programs.

The bond package also calls for additions and renovations to the Welding Building, College Services (PSC), Industrial Education Building as well as infrastructure upgrades and campus improvements. Aside from the new construction and renovations, the bond program will see the demolition of the Learning Resource Center (LRC) building, racquetball court, firing range and college services building.

The approved bond package is expected to cost $32.72 per year, or 63 cents per week, on a home valued at $100,000, less exemptions. Property taxes are not affected for residents 65 and older (or disabled) if the appropriate homestead exemptions are filed with the Galveston County Appraisal District.

To learn more about the COM Bond 2023, visit www.compass2025.com.

