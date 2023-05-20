DHS seniors sign letters of intent for work opportunities through CTE classes

Dickinson High School Career and Technical Education senior students are taking the next step as they prepare for graduation next week by signing letters of intent.

Thirteen students finishing the school’s Ready Set Teach program for future educators signed letters of intent with the Dickinson ISD Human Resources Department which guarantees them an interview for a teaching position once they complete college and earn their teaching certification.

In the Health Science CTE area, four senior Pharmacy Technicians signed and committed to work for Walgreens. One more is commiting to work for CVS and two more are in the interview process at CVS.

In Automotive, one senior signed to accept a position as an apprentice at McRee Ford.

All of these students and more have gained valuable experience and/or certifications through the school’s CTE programs, which are enabling them to go directly into the workforce after high school graduation or experiences they will use as they pursue a higher education.