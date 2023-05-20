Sunday, May 21, 2023
LMHS’ Best & Brightest Receive Well-Deserved Scholarships

by Brandon Williams
More than $315,000 in college scholarships were awarded to a host of La Marque High School seniors during a ceremony at the LMHS Auditorium on Wednesday night. 

Among those who presented scholarships where:

The La Marque High School Class of 1990, The City of Texas City Cultural Arts Foundation, the Cliff Guidry Lodge, the Collins Family HBCU Scholarship, the Cougar to Cougar Scholarship, the La Marque Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Dillard University Merit Scholarship, the Donald Singleton Community Service Scholarship, the Doyle Family LEADS Scholarship, the Dr. Annette Jenkins Academic Scholarship, the Eastman Black History Essay and Oratorical Contest Scholarship, the Front Door Social and Charity Club Scholarship, the Galveston County Black Nurses Association Scholarship, the Galveston County of Greeks Scholarship, the Jimmy Hayley Memorial Scholarship, the LEADS Principal Honors Scholarship, the Galveston Daily News – Leslie P. Daughtry Scholarship, the Lester Ray Todd Foundation Scholarship, the La Marque High School Class of 1977, the LULAC Mainland Council Scholarship, the Mainland Militia Baseball Scholarship, the McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church Scholarship, the Mississippi Valley State Band Scholarship, the Nick Gary Foundation Scholarship, the Noon Optimist Club Scholarship, the Robert E. Jones Felder Scholarship, the TEA Highest Ranking Senior Scholarship, the UT-Austin Houston Scholarship/Dell Honors at UT-Austin Scholarship, the Texas City Jaycees Scholarship, the Texas Leadership Scholars Program Scholarship, the Texas State University Presidential Foundation, the Xavier University Academic Scholarship, the Alpha-Gamma Omega Omega Chapter Scholarship, the Ashland Responsible Solvers STEM Scholarship, and the Charles and Vonaya Cannon Foundation Scholarship.

