From Houston’s Sunnyside to San Diego, to Kuwait and now to Dickinson

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

His Earthly father called him to serve his nation as a warrior in the United States military and while just a young Marine, his heavenly father called him to be a minister of God’s word.

His father died three weeks after William King III graduated from high school. The young graduate was caught in an emotional battle.

“My dad had me promise him I would join the military since he had served our country in WWII,” explained Pastor King of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

He had a full scholarship to Prairie View A&M University, and he was itching to go to college. But he kept hearing his father’s request and the promise he made to his father.

King was torn apart with grief over the loss of his father and indecision regarding his future. In the end he called the college and said, “Thank you very much. I really appreciate the opportunity you have offered me, but I am joining the Marines,” Pastor King said.

He shared that has no regrets with his decision.

While stationed in Camp Pendleton, he started his college career at San Diego Community College. It was while he was in the Marines that he heard God’s call.

“I was reading the scriptures one evening when I was 19 years old, and I just felt it,” Pastor King shared. “The Lord called me to preach the gospel.”

“The year was 1985, and God revealed to me in the scriptures that he wanted me to preach. It was like a burst of bright light,” explained Pastor King.

Shortly after experiencing God’s call, King preached his first sermon.

With 3.5 years of active duty, he was able to transfer into the Marine reserves and move back to the greater Houston region where he had grown up.

While serving in the reserves he was called to be a gunnery sergeant in Desert Storm, and he went to Kuwait ready to give his life for his country.

Returning to Texas, he continued his studies and finished his undergraduate degree at the College of Biblical Studies. After six years of serving the United States as a warrior, he turned to full-time training to be a warrior for God.

King completed a doctorate in Theology from Minnesota Graduate School of Theology. He also became a Master Certified Police Chaplin.

Then came the call to lead the people at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (GNHMBC). The people chose him, and God opened King’s eyes to see that this was the place he needed to preach the gospel and guide the congregation.

“I had a dream about the church before I even knew it existed,” Pastor King said.

His flock are organized like a group of Marines They don’t rely solely on their leader. They rely on the guidance and confidence he has given them. His congregations operate as a cohesive unit each individual fulfills their role in the service and is ready to support the others.

A chorus leads the congregation in singing while a young male vocalist takes the lead in several songs, the young man’s passion for song and the Lord are evident as he uses his voice to bring the congregation closer to their faith. The young man is William King IIII, son of Pastor King.

When Pastor King comes to the pulpit, he offers praise and prayer by name for the people in his congregation. During his week, he has visited several people in hospital settings and delivered the news to a family that their loved one had passed, this is part of his service as a Master Police Chaplin.

The week also brought him the news of his own sister passing, and he took the time to support his family as they prepared for her memorial services. He has previously buried his mother and other siblings.

Along with his normal pastoral duties, his week was filled with the preparations for and holding Saturday’s men’s conference which kicked off June as men’s month at GNHMBC. Before beginning his sermon Pastor King welcomes all men from the youngest to the oldest to come up to the front of the sanctuary.

Pastor King praised the men of his congregation for their faithfulness to God’s word and to their families. He encouraged them to not just care about their spiritual well-being but to be sure they take care of their physical well-being.

“Don’t try to give yourself home care. If you have a problem, go see a doctor,” Pastor King advised the men in attendance. He explained to them that that they need to care for their bodies because they are the temple of the Holy Spirit.

After Pastor King gave this instruction and reminder, medleys of traditional hymns, along with more contemporary ones, resumed filling the sanctuary and as the singing intensified, more worshipers joined in.

Introducing the theme of the message was Minister James Hayes. Before he gave the theme, he shared his admiration of Pastor King.

“He is a leader who gets the job done. If he calls upon others to do a task and no one shows up, Pastor King will do it by himself,” Hayes said.

The message of the service is found in the New Testament, when Jesus asks his apostles, “Who do men say that I am.”

Pastor King doesn’t lose a second in citing countless scripture passages as he leads his flock to a greater understanding of who Jesus Christ is and of their need to be more like Christ. His voice rises and falls in tempo and intensity. In speaking with him outside of his role in the pulpit, you would never know his voice could carry such profound power.

Keeping his energy level high, takes the congregation through more than 60 minutes of listening to him preach the gospel. He uses humor and gentleness to encourage his flock to choose to be more like Jesus. Then the end of his sermon is approaching, and his words begin to take on a melodic quality as his congregation continues to participate in their own responses of “Amen!” and “Yes, that’s right.”

After the sermon has ended and a call to the altar is finished. Pastor King becomes again the man who remembers his flock by name and their accomplishments. He congratulates the recent college graduates and welcomes visitors. He even remembers Ruth; the reporter and his people offer an applause for her attendance.

Attendance at Sunday services runs around 150 people. Since the pandemic viewers from all over the nation and some other countries tune in on the internet to experience the spiritual leadership and worship found at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor King has served the people of GNHMBC for 31 years. In his time as minister, he has also served the people of Dickinson as a city council member for about 20 years. In 2022 he became the first Black person to run for the position of Galveston County Judge. He plans to run again.

In addition to being a pastor and community leader, he is a father to three, a grandfather, and a husband. He reaches out to students at Dickinson High School three times a week, wandering the hallways offering prayers if students request and always offering words of encouragement and hope to all the young people.

Community members report on the many times they have seen him out and about helping people in need and serving in the community.

However, not all his work is in the presence of other people. On Mondays, he comes to his church office and spends time alone reading the Bible.