Strike up the Band it’s Summertime!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Beach Band opened its 2023 summer series with an assortment of music ranging from rock to Spanish march tunes. Keeping close to home, they played a melody called “The Mudbug Stomp.” As is their tradition the children in attendance were invited to participate as musicians during the performance of one musical number.

Tuesdays through August 15 from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., the Sealy Pavilion, located across from Galveston’s Rosenberg Library, will be filled with the band’s melodies and families gathering with their children for a family-friendly evening.

Vocalist Karenna Lopez is in her tenth year coming down from Cypress to participate in Galveston’s summer tradition.