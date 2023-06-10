Saturday, June 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Love Defined
Inspirations

Love Defined

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

W. Harvey Cappel PE, Author of “True Story, I Swear It-Maybe” 

I recently lost my wife, Betty; a love relationship of over 66-1/2 years. We both came from a time when, if something broke you didn’t throw it away you fixed it. Just might be the secret to our long marriage.  I’m guessing that we, my wife and I, might know a little about love.

Here are a couple of our wise sayings or ideas and then some fun, inspiring, love ideas. 

We tell young couples that marriage and love are like a garden. A garden requires daily attendance and care or it will go bad; so, will your marriage.  “Love” is different than “Like”. Love, if true, is forever and generally allows one to overlook short term un-likes.  Like, on the other hand, is day to day or hour to hour. For example: I don’t like your looks this morning but love lets me wait and expect you will look a lot better after you do your make-up. Or; you really smell bad, after working all day, but love gives me hope you will bath and smell better. As we get older, it seems to me that we get more demanding; so much so that daily, my wife used to tell me she still loves me but, very often, does not like me. Before you judge “your spouse” look in a mirror (at you) to see what your spouse sees; works both ways, you know. Thank goodness for love, cause I aint much to look at. 

Now to the fun part; I confess that none of the following is my work; it’s from the internet.  The following are answers given by kids 4 to 8 years old when asked “what does love mean”?       

1) Love is what makes you smile when you are tired. 

2) Love is when you tell a guy you like his shirt, and then he wears it every day.

3) Love is when your puppy licks your face even after you left her home alone all day.  

4) Love is when mommy gives daddy the best piece of chicken. (Love this one). 

5) If you want to learn to love better, you should start with a friend you hate. (Maybe ???)   

6) Love is what’s in the room with you at Christmas. If you stop opening presents and listen; just might hear it.  

7) Love is when you kiss all the time. Then when you get tired of kissing, you still want to be together to talk. (Or something like that, know what I mean?) 

8) When you love somebody, your eyelashes go up and down and little stars come out of you.   

9) You really shouldn’t say I love you unless you mean it. But if you mean it, you should say it a lot. People forget. 

10) My mommy loves me more than anybody. You don’t see anyone else kissing me to sleep at night. 

11) When somebody loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know that your name is safe in their mouth. 

Bet you forgot most of your problems while reading this. Hope so. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

From Houston’s Sunnyside to San Diego, to Kuwait and now to Dickinson

Brenda and the Bible: Born to Be Wild

A Home Run for a Hometown Girl

FAITHFUL: FR. BARRAS REFLECTS ON A LIFE OF FAITH AND SERVICE TO OTHERS...

Brenda and the Bible: Born to Be Wild

When I am Weak, He is Strong

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close