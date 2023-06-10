Love Defined

W. Harvey Cappel PE, Author of “True Story, I Swear It-Maybe”

I recently lost my wife, Betty; a love relationship of over 66-1/2 years. We both came from a time when, if something broke you didn’t throw it away you fixed it. Just might be the secret to our long marriage. I’m guessing that we, my wife and I, might know a little about love.

Here are a couple of our wise sayings or ideas and then some fun, inspiring, love ideas.

We tell young couples that marriage and love are like a garden. A garden requires daily attendance and care or it will go bad; so, will your marriage. “Love” is different than “Like”. Love, if true, is forever and generally allows one to overlook short term un-likes. Like, on the other hand, is day to day or hour to hour. For example: I don’t like your looks this morning but love lets me wait and expect you will look a lot better after you do your make-up. Or; you really smell bad, after working all day, but love gives me hope you will bath and smell better. As we get older, it seems to me that we get more demanding; so much so that daily, my wife used to tell me she still loves me but, very often, does not like me. Before you judge “your spouse” look in a mirror (at you) to see what your spouse sees; works both ways, you know. Thank goodness for love, cause I aint much to look at.

Now to the fun part; I confess that none of the following is my work; it’s from the internet. The following are answers given by kids 4 to 8 years old when asked “what does love mean”?

1) Love is what makes you smile when you are tired.

2) Love is when you tell a guy you like his shirt, and then he wears it every day.

3) Love is when your puppy licks your face even after you left her home alone all day.

4) Love is when mommy gives daddy the best piece of chicken. (Love this one).

5) If you want to learn to love better, you should start with a friend you hate. (Maybe ???)

6) Love is what’s in the room with you at Christmas. If you stop opening presents and listen; just might hear it.

7) Love is when you kiss all the time. Then when you get tired of kissing, you still want to be together to talk. (Or something like that, know what I mean?)

8) When you love somebody, your eyelashes go up and down and little stars come out of you.

9) You really shouldn’t say I love you unless you mean it. But if you mean it, you should say it a lot. People forget.

10) My mommy loves me more than anybody. You don’t see anyone else kissing me to sleep at night.

11) When somebody loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know that your name is safe in their mouth.

Bet you forgot most of your problems while reading this. Hope so.