COM to Introduce Students to College Life Tuesday, June 13 Great Visuals for Television and Print News

WHO: College of the Mainland (COM) will host an orientation for nearly 150 incoming ninth-grade students of La Marque High School and Texas City High School who are participating in the newly launched Early College High School (ECHS) program.

WHAT: The summer orientation will allow participating ECHS students to get a glimpse of college life through a variety of hands-on team building and educational activities that will prepare students for the transition to college instruction.

In partnership with College of the Mainland, Texas City ISD’s Early College High School program is the first-of-its-kind in Galveston County and allows underrepresented, economically disadvantaged students the opportunity to earn an associate degree, or up to 60 hours of college credit from College of the Mainland while attending classes at their home campus in a familiar, supportive environment. Unlike other early start opportunities like dual credit and Collegiate High School, the Early College High School program is offered at no cost to students and features an additional network of guidance and support to ease the transition to college-level instruction.

WHEN/WHERE: The event will be held on Tuesday, June 13 from 8:30 a.m. – noon at various locations around the College of the Mainland main campus, 1200 N Amburn Rd, Texas City, Texas 77591.

8:30 – 9 a.m. – Welcome kickoff in the Learning Resource Center (LRC) Auditorium, Room 131.

9 a.m. – Noon