TCISD’s Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Marcus Higgs had an idea to recruit future educators

by Brandon Williams
Four years ago, TCISD’s Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Marcus Higgs had an idea to recruit future educators. Any student involved in our Ready Set Teach program would be given a mock contract that guaranteed them a teaching job in the district once they completed their bachelor’s degree and certification requirements. 🍎

Audrianna Slowey was in the first group of future educators to receive the mock contract and this week she was officially hired in Texas City ISD! We love the opportunity to grow our own! She will be teaching at Kohfeldt Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.

Congratulations, Ms. Slowey, and welcome back to Texas City ISD! ⭐ She’s pictured receiving her mock contract four years ago and then this week now that it’s official!

