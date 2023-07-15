Veterans Corner: Hot Music to Cool Down With

By Dorothy Meindok

Boy, it’s hot outside! Maybe you are looking for something to do in the evenings to get out of the house and just enjoy yourself some? If so, here’s a way to do just that and support the musical healing pursuits of local veterans. The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, the City of Hitchcock and ACU Credit Union are sponsoring the musical initiatives of our veterans by bringing some concerts to Hitchcock’s Good Old Days Grounds at 8300 State Highway 6 (there may also be entrance & parking off of the Delany Road entrance.)

The Veteran Summer Music Series takes place this Tuesday, July 18 and then again on July 25 with both nights beginning at 6PM. Admission is FREE, bring your lawn chairs. Food and beverages are available on-site as well. The environment is family friendly.

The musicians performing are supported by the veteran owned music organization and recording studio Sergeant Records in Webster, Texas. The organization focuses on bringing hope, healing, and empowerment through the power of music. Texas’s own USMC combat veteran & musician, Scotti Fraser, leads the way in this endeavor with his organizational partner John Swat. A central focus is in helping to build coping skills, awareness and alleviate the stressors of PTSD and reduce the veteran suicide rate.

One of the propelling factors behind the organization is the personal music healing, musicianship, and songwriting of Scotti Fraser himself. He released an album reflecting his wartime in Iraq that is available on Spotify titled “Do or Die”. It is a compilation of 10 works from his heart and soul search over the impact and possible moral injuries that affected him due to his wartime service.

My favorite track is “Tattoos & Battle Scars” because it helps do what I strive to do as a lawyer in bridging the communication and language gap that exists between veterans, especially those dealing with trauma, and the civilian communities, health care providers and the Veterans Administration. It better translates that these men and women are simply warriors returning home, worthy of receiving and capable of giving great love and continued service. Too often the first reaction is to discard or ignore them for having difficulty in returning home where the unfortunate disconnect manifests self-harm.

Another great track that speaks to my veteran soul is “Unbroken”. You will have to pull it up on Spotify to hear this very special song and its supportive message. Remember to spell Scotti, with an “I” at the end.

The organization has a lot more coming up including a Vet Fest this upcoming Veteran’s Day at the Saloon Door in Webster where they will receive donations for children via Blue Santa and will be supporting smaller veterans owned businesses with a Veterans Market Fair. BBQ for that event will be provided by Driftwood BBQ Truck – so mark your calendars now!

I hope to see you this upcoming Tuesday and the next in helping to support our nation’s heroes while they share with us their passion and musical gifts. Giving to the world while they heal and help heal others with their courage in sharing such deep felt emotion.

Have a great Sunday and God Bless You.

