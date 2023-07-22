Saturday, July 22, 2023
Dean of Student Support at Hayley Elementary

Shona Anderson has been promoted to Dean of Student Support at Hayley Elementary. Anderson has completed 17 years in education. During that time she has served as a pre-kindergarten, first and second grade teacher, as well as a reading specialist, instructional coach, principal, administrative support and testing coordinator. A veteran of Houston ISD and La Marque ISD, she has served Texas City ISD for three years as a second grade teacher at Simms Elementary.

