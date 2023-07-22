Shona Anderson has been promoted to Dean of Student Support at Hayley Elementary. Anderson has completed 17 years in education. During that time she has served as a pre-kindergarten, first and second grade teacher, as well as a reading specialist, instructional coach, principal, administrative support and testing coordinator. A veteran of Houston ISD and La Marque ISD, she has served Texas City ISD for three years as a second grade teacher at Simms Elementary.
