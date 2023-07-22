Congratulations to Judge George Cooley on his retirement from the Texas City Municipal Court!

At Thursday’s City Commission meeting, Mayor Dedrick Johnson and City Commission honored Judge Cooley and thanked him for his years of dedication and service to the City.

Judge Cooley was sworn in as Texas City Municipal Court Judge in 2003. Prior to his service in Texas City, he served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

Texas City Court Administrator Tammy Odom said, “He truly exemplifies what it is to be a municipal judge.”

On behalf of everyone at the City of Texas City and everyone in our community, Judge Cooley, we thank you for your service and wish you all the best in your retirement!