Developing Habits in Your Life

1 Corinthians 15:33

Habits that we are picking up and practicing show our hidden character.

Are the habits we are practicing destroying us or showing that we are a person of integrity, love, compassion, and humility? Are they destroying your testimony? What are habits, and what’s the difference between healthy Christian habits and unpleasant habits?

What Are Habits?

Webster’s Dictionary defines habit as “a settled or regular practice, especially one that is hard to give up.” When we think of habits, we often think of bad ones, including smoking and drinking, excessive alcohol, and lying.

Habits can range from godly principles, to harmless, selfish exposures of sin.

Some harmless habits can be irritating to those who are in your presence include asking annoying questions, biting your nails, interrupting a person, and cracking your knuckles. Philippians 2:3 tells us “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.”

Something good can turn into an idol and therefore a sin. For instance, committing oneself to a routine of exercise that gets the attention of others and forsaking God’s Word, and the church is a sin.

“For believers should practice good habits that is healthy stewardship for our bodies which is the temples of God’s.” 1 Corinthians 6:19.

Christians should incorporate other godly habits into their lives.

Regular and ongoing prayer (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Reading/studying our Bibles every day (Psalm 19:7-8). Obeying God’s Word (Deuteronomy 27:10).

Meeting regularly with the church to worship God (Hebrews 10:25).

Being Humble (Romans 12:13).

Forgiveness (Ephesians 4:32). Daily surrender to the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 5:18). Regular confession of sins (1 John 1:9). Sharing the Gospel (1 Corinthians 9:16).

Does the Bible Mention Habits? Numbers 22:30 gives us the account of a talking donkey. “And the donkey said to Balaam, ‘Am I not your donkey, on which you have ridden all your life long to this day? Is it my habit to treat you this way?’ And he said, ‘No.’” God gave the donkey a voice to rebuke his owner for beating him, when in fact the donkey had a habit of being obedient.

Hebrews 10:25 is a command for believers to gather regularly as opposed to the bad habit of those who forsake gathering to worship. “…not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

Biblical Illustrations of Godly Habits

God has given us His Word in a way we understand: In our languages and spiritual by the Holy Spirit. It is as complete as He wants it to be for us. When the Bible speaks to us about a life walking with Him in the Spirit, it often includes a list of attitudes and actions we must remove. Doing that enables us to better receive and act on what God has for us, and the list includes many habits and/or lifestyle choices.

For instance, the habits of pornography and gossip are included in the list of sinful actions from which to flee (1 Corinthians 6:18). Proverbs 5:8 warns of the pitfalls of sexual immorality. Therefore, we are to remove the obstacles that lead to unpleasant habits.

How then are we to live a life of godly habits? In addition to the direct commands and encouragements found in the Bible, God’s Word supplies us with many examples of people who follow regular godly practices.

Joseph’s habit was continual trust in the LORD God (Genesis 30-50).

David is called a man after God’s heart (1 Samuel 13:14), and he was one of the few people in the Old Testament who was filled with the Holy Spirit (1 Samuel 16:13). David habitually praised God.

Daniel made a habit of getting down on his knees three times a day to pray toward Jerusalem, thanking God no matter the cost (Daniel 6:10). This was a godly habit which, although posing a risk regarding his life, reaping eternal benefits for him, his nation, and for us (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

In the New Testament, the Bereans were praised for their diligence in daily examination of the Scriptures (Acts 17:10).

Place the Elements of Your Godly Habit within Daily Eyesight

If your plan is to read the Bible every morning, make sure it’s right where you need it to be. If you plan to read a certain number of commentaries or Christian living books, clear a shelf and line them up in the order you plan to read them. Prayer walks may be a habit you’d like to start.

Thank God for Life in Christ and the Opportunity to Develop Godly Habits

Isn’t it wonderful to live a life of freedom in Christ? Even our habits are chances to be ambassadors for Jesus (2 Corinthians 5:20).

Remember, no matter at what age we find ourselves, we can always serve the Lord by building strong, faithful habits.

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Assoc: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878