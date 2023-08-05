Saturday, August 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Meet the Teacher Night Tuesday, August 15
Education

Meet the Teacher Night Tuesday, August 15

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Texas City Independent School District will host its Meet the Teacher Night on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. The event is designed for elementary and Levi Fry students can meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies. Meet the Teacher will be held at Calvin Vincent Early Childhood, Guajardo Elementary, Haley Elementary, Heights Elementary, Kohfeldt Elementary, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary, Simms Elementary and Levi Fry Intermediate. For more information, call 409-916-0100.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Cheer Camp

Santa Fe ISD Substitute Kick-Off

Meet the Teacher Night on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Free Health Screenings, Backpacks and School Supplies (while supplies last)

Library Children’s Events:

SFHS Thespian troupe 4868

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close