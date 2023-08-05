Texas City Independent School District will host its Meet the Teacher Night on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. The event is designed for elementary and Levi Fry students can meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies. Meet the Teacher will be held at Calvin Vincent Early Childhood, Guajardo Elementary, Haley Elementary, Heights Elementary, Kohfeldt Elementary, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary, Simms Elementary and Levi Fry Intermediate. For more information, call 409-916-0100.
Meet the Teacher Night Tuesday, August 15
17