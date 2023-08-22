TCISD Special Olympics Team is recruiting!

We are excited to invite our students 8 years old and up to be a part of our incredible Special Olympics team, which is dedicated to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for students with intellectual disabilities and developmental delays.

Volleyball, bowling, or track – you can do it all!

What we offer:

* The chance to create lasting friendships and unforgettable memories.

* A platform to showcase your skills.

* Training and support to ensure everyone feels confident and ready to excel in their chosen sport.

Our team is more than just a sports team – it’s a family that uplifts, supports and celebrates every achievement, big or small.

Interested in becoming a part of our team? Here’s what to do next:

* Download the physical form from our website at www.tcisd.org/news and get a doctor to complete it.

* Return the completed form to Ms. Giusti at TCHS or Coach Evans at the TCHS Field House.

* Share this post to spread the word and reach potential teammates and supporters.